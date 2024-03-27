TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.80.

Several brokerages have commented on TA. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TA

TransAlta Stock Performance

TA stock opened at C$8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.18. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.4712329 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.