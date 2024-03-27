Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Announces GBX 5.50 Dividend

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

TPK stock opened at GBX 731.20 ($9.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,035.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 751.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 775.11. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 984 ($12.44).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TPK shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.12) to GBX 800 ($10.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($12.95) to GBX 950 ($12.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 863 ($10.91).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

