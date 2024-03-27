Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the February 29th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 68,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $32,382.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,792,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,549 shares of company stock worth $34,932. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TMQ stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 33,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,363. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

