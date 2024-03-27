Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $822,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

