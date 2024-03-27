Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
TRIB opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.22.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Biotech
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Trading Halts Explained
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.