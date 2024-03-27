Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

TRIB opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trinity Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

