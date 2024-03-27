Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
TRT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.