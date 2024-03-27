Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

TRT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

