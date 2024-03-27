Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $43.26. 576,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,827,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

