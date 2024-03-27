Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.63

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 84780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -24.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after buying an additional 440,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tronox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 597,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,140,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Tronox by 731.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,481 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

