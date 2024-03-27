Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

Shares of BERY opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

