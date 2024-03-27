Trust Co of the South Buys Shares of 1,343 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $212.87. The stock had a trading volume of 91,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,255. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,560. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

