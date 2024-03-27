Trust Co of the South Takes $228,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 384 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.98. The company had a trading volume of 689,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.94. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.