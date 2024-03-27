Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $334,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,681,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.