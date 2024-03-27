Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.22 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

