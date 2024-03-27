Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $430,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

