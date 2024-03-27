Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.23 Million in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.