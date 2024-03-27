Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,463,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,375,000 after acquiring an additional 100,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 924,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after acquiring an additional 149,967 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 826,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 226,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,947,000 after acquiring an additional 106,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,757 shares in the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

