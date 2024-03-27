Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $827,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

