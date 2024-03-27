Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.28.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

