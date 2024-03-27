Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Tesla accounts for 1.7% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $177.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

