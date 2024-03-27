Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $376,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

