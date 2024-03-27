Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,117 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.28.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.74. 8,011,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,318,338. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

