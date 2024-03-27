Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. 8,647,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,332,289. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,429,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,627,264,000 after buying an additional 15,766,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

