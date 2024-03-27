Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 2,975.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Umicore Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 493,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Umicore has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

