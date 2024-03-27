UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Shares Gap Down to $167.15

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.15, but opened at $160.00. UniFirst shares last traded at $171.85, with a volume of 24,452 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

UniFirst Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.11.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in UniFirst by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.