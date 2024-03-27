United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $154.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.45.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

