United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Trading Down 3.4%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $236.07 and last traded at $239.32. 136,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 400,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total value of $1,367,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,474.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $3,555,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total transaction of $1,367,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,474.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,680 shares of company stock worth $14,161,680. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

