Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.63

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 70589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Unum Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $590,489,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

