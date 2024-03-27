Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Lessened by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Valero Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VLO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,145. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $172.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average of $135.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

