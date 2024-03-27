Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance

LON VIP opened at GBX 175.75 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.46 and a beta of 1.02. Value and Indexed Property Income has a twelve month low of GBX 166 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 214 ($2.70). The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.07.

About Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

