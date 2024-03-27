Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance
LON VIP opened at GBX 175.75 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.46 and a beta of 1.02. Value and Indexed Property Income has a twelve month low of GBX 166 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 214 ($2.70). The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.07.
About Value and Indexed Property Income
