Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VALU stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

About Value Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Value Line by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Value Line by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Value Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Value Line by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Value Line by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

