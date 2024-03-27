Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of VALU stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.78.
Value Line Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
