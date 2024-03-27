Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.32. 821,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

