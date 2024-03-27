Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,095,188. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

