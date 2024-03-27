Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Position Increased by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after buying an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,271 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,656,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

