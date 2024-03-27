Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Asset Planning Corporation’s 5th Largest Position

Asset Planning Corporation raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 6.8% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation owned 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $269.39. 131,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.36. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

