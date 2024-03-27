Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.23. The stock had a trading volume of 256,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $364.88 and a 12-month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

