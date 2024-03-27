Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Cut by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 3.6% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VGT opened at $523.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.88 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

