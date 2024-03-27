Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. 534,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,244. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

