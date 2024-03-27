Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by 25 LLC

25 LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 9.6% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,800,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,809,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 642,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,202,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.50. 3,296,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,472,029. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

