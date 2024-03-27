Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.88 and a 200 day moving average of $223.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

