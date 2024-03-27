Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $235.74

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $235.74 and last traded at $234.14, with a volume of 21124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $233.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.42 and a 200 day moving average of $210.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

