Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,478. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.