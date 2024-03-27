Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $76.77. 762,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.