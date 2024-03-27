Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,199,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,367,795 shares.The stock last traded at $47.91 and had previously closed at $47.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

