Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $227.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

