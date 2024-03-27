Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $189.50

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.50 and last traded at $189.50, with a volume of 219539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

