Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,653,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $476.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $361.68 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.