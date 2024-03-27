Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.58. 3,198,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,384. The company has a market cap of $382.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $361.68 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

