Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $478.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,786. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $361.68 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $460.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.