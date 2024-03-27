Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 9.7% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.65. 57,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,727. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.38. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.73 and a 1 year high of $308.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

