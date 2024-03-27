Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by 25 LLC

25 LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. 3,082,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.